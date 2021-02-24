Quick Take: N.C. A&T 79, N.C. Central 63

The Aggies dominate the boards and the second half to win 79-63 at N.C. Central in MEAC basketball.
McDougald-McLendon Arena, Durham
Why the Aggies won
From the opening tip, A&T seemed to get every loose ball and every rebound that was up for grabs. The Aggies outrebounded Central 41-33, but the key was getting 17 offensive boards in a crushing performance before an ESPNU audience.
“That’s exactly the word that I wanted to use, we ‘crushed’ them on the boards,” A&T coach Will Jones said. “We wanted to attack the glass and give us every opportunity to extend possessions. Ty Lyons and Webster Filmore took charge and I was proud of their effort.”
The Eagles did cause some problems when they went to a half-court zone defense with 7:43 to play in the first half, holding the Aggies without a field goal for nearly six minutes. But A&T regrouped and took a 37-34 advantage to the locker room.
The second half was a different story offensively as the Aggies attacked the zone and carved up Central’s defense repeatedly with crisp passes into the paint.
“There were no adjustments; it was Kam Langley,” Jones said of the senior guard from Southwest Guilford. “Kam Langley was playing around in the first half, trying to do a Superman trick. So, at halftime he took his cape off and got the team going. Once he started to put pressure on the zone, it wasn’t really a problem.”
Langley finished with 11 points and nine assists to just one turnover, and he was a big reason A&T committed only five miscues to 14 for Central.
Stars
N.C. A&T — F Ty Lyons 15 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; G Kwe Parker 15 points; F Webster Filmore 12 points, 14 rebounds; G Kam Langley 11 points, 9 assists, 3 steals, 3 rebounds.
N.C. Central — G Devan Palmer 19 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks; G C.J. Keyser 11 points; Jordan Perkins 6 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists.
Three things we learned
1. A&T controls the MEAC South. The Aggies have a two-game lead in the loss column over Central with three games to play, all at home. After a rematch with the Eagles on Saturday night at the Corbett Sports Center, A&T finishes with games against S.C. State on March 3-4. “To get that 1 seed, have the best record in the league and put a banner up in Club Corbett for the first regular-season championship since 1987, that means something to these guys,” Jones said.
2. If Webster Filmore was a stock, he would be a strong "buy." The 6-foot-7, 225-pound junior forward from Charlotte dominated inside with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Jones credited assistant coach Phillip Shumpert and special assistant to the head coach Bruce Martin for Filmore’s improved play. “They put a lot of time in with all of our bigs,” the Aggies’ coach said. “Tonight Webster stepped up and did what we asked him to do, which was to play physical on the glass, make the easy play around the rim and just keep the offense moving. He’s developing into a really good force for us down there.”
3. Central has some local flavor. Guards Ty Graves (Page, High Point Christian) and Jordan Perkins (Greensboro Day) were honored on the Eagles’ senior day. Perkins finished with six points, eight rebounds and seven assists, while Graves played 12 minutes, but his contribution was limited to an assist.
Worth noting
It's always good to be heading home, but that's especially true for A&T. The Aggies have won 27 straight MEAC games at Club Corbett and have the eighth-best home-court advantage in the country, according to KenPom.com.
What N.C. A&T coach Will Jones said
On the possibility of wrapping up the MEAC at home with fans in the stands: “It’s a party in Greensboro! It’s not good for anybody coming in. Our new guys don’t know anything about Club Corbett. … It would be great for our new guys to see that atmosphere, even if it’s at a limited capacity.”
On what Wednesday’s victory means: “The last two games that we played are games we would’ve lost in the past, going down to FAMU and coming back to Central on that next Wednesday or Thursday. We won the ones at home, but to be able to win on the road and end FAMU’s win streak and end Central’s win streak is big for this team. We’re maturing in the toughness category, and I’m proud of these guys.”