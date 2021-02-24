Quick Take: N.C. A&T 79, N.C. Central 63

The Aggies dominate the boards and the second half to win 79-63 at N.C. Central in MEAC basketball.

Site

McDougald-McLendon Arena, Durham

Why the Aggies won

From the opening tip, A&T seemed to get every loose ball and every rebound that was up for grabs. The Aggies outrebounded Central 41-33, but the key was getting 17 offensive boards in a crushing performance before an ESPNU audience.

“That’s exactly the word that I wanted to use, we ‘crushed’ them on the boards,” A&T coach Will Jones said. “We wanted to attack the glass and give us every opportunity to extend possessions. Ty Lyons and Webster Filmore took charge and I was proud of their effort.”

The Eagles did cause some problems when they went to a half-court zone defense with 7:43 to play in the first half, holding the Aggies without a field goal for nearly six minutes. But A&T regrouped and took a 37-34 advantage to the locker room.

The second half was a different story offensively as the Aggies attacked the zone and carved up Central’s defense repeatedly with crisp passes into the paint.