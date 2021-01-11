Quick Take: Page 50, Dudley 49

Jaden Ellis helps Page pull through again in a 50-49 win at Dudley.
What
Big 4 Tip-Off Showcase
Where
Chester Bradley Gymnasium, Greensboro
Why the Pirates won
Page appeared to take control with a 14-0 run in the third quarter fueled by its defense to go up 33-25. “We just took pride on the defensive end coming out (in the second half) and that us going on the offensive end,” said senior guard Jaden Ellis.
“We really upped the pressure,” coach Evan Fancourt said. “We played a lot of guys and got good energy and effort from a lot of people.”
But Dudley battled back in Josh Prince’s first game as head coach and went in front 44-42 on a pair of free throws by Cam Flippen with 3:56 to play. Then, just as he did Thursday night in 58-56 win over Smith, Ellis made the plays to give the Pirates the victory. The senior guard scored five of Page’s final eight points, including the decisive free throw with 9.0 seconds left.
“We’re very fortunate to have a guy like that,” Fancourt said of Ellis. “I really believe we have a couple of guys like that, but Jaden is a guy who when the offense is stagnant he can make something happen. He certainly did that for us tonight. It’s great, but I expect it because that’s how good he is.”
Three things we learned
1. Dudley’s Ayden Gamble traded big shots with Ellis. The senior guard matched Ellis’ 18 points, but was unable to finish in the lane just before the buzzer as he lost the duel with his Carolina Cobras travel ball teammate. Gamble scored 10 of his points in the first quarter and finished with three 3-pointers. “You’ve got your senior leader with the ball in his hands, and he played a great game. He just couldn’t get it to go down.”
2. A tough way to start for Josh Prince. The longtime Dudley assistant, who took over this season, got his Panthers to play with energy from the opening tip. They just came up a point short in his debut as head coach. “This is going to hurt, because we had a chance there at the end,” Prince said, “but we get to see them again on Friday.”
3. Let’s run it back. These two teams do, indeed, see each other again at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Page in a game that is not part of the Big 4 Tip-Off Showcase. “Page-Dudley is such a cool rivalry that dates back a long time,” Fancourt said. “People care about this game in the community.”
What they said
“We hit a couple of offensive walls there where we couldn’t buy a basket, but we kept fighting and I’m proud of that. … We hurt ourselves a lot in the second and third quarters getting stagnant offensively.” — Josh Prince, Dudley coach
“This looked like an early-season COVID year basketball game. Offensively, it was kind of ugly. A lot of turnovers and it doesn’t look like there’s a lot of space out there.” — Evan Fancourt, Page coach
Next up
Page: At Uwharrie Charter, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Dudley: At Reidsville, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Box score
Page 7 12 18 13 — 50
Dudley 17 5 6 21 — 49
Page (2-0) — Jaden Ellis 18, Zion Connor 8, Josh Scovens 8, Tyler McIntyre 7, Darryl Phifer 7, Davontay Deloatch 2.
Dudley (0-1) — Ayden Gamble 18, Franklin Stockton 15, Cam Flippen 7, Jahree Braswell 4, Nigel Vincent 2, Dejour Miller 2, Sterling Brewer 1.
GIRLS
Grimsley 32 24 12 8 — 76
Smith 3 2 3 0 — 8
Grimsley (1-1) — Destonie Tisdale 15, Nadia VonReichbauer 13, Jordan Britt 10, Amicah Webster 10, Aziyanna B 8, Avery Knapp 7, Kaliah Davis 3, Juliana Gwynn 2, Saleh Dillard 2, Ke’Asia Pantophlet 2, Lilly Hess 2, Sha’Nayshia Reid 2.
Smith (0-2) — Aniya Sturdivant 6, Chimoreh Young 2.
Page 12 7 10 6 — 35
Dudley 11 21 22 8 — 62
Page (1-1) — Reagan Maynard 8, Candice Williams 7, Hattie Sloyan 7, Kirah Lineberry 4, Anna Schmedes 4, Meredith Fennie 3, Ellie Jones 2.
Dudley (2-0) — Mariah Frazier 15, Quinzia Fulmore 13, Diamond Monroe 12, Marissa Wooten 9, Anayah Underwood 6, Chelsie Powe 5, Zahara Howie 2.
