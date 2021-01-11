Quick Take: Page 50, Dudley 49

Three things we learned

1. Dudley’s Ayden Gamble traded big shots with Ellis. The senior guard matched Ellis’ 18 points, but was unable to finish in the lane just before the buzzer as he lost the duel with his Carolina Cobras travel ball teammate. Gamble scored 10 of his points in the first quarter and finished with three 3-pointers. “You’ve got your senior leader with the ball in his hands, and he played a great game. He just couldn’t get it to go down.”

2. A tough way to start for Josh Prince. The longtime Dudley assistant, who took over this season, got his Panthers to play with energy from the opening tip. They just came up a point short in his debut as head coach. “This is going to hurt, because we had a chance there at the end,” Prince said, “but we get to see them again on Friday.”

3. Let’s run it back. These two teams do, indeed, see each other again at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Page in a game that is not part of the Big 4 Tip-Off Showcase. “Page-Dudley is such a cool rivalry that dates back a long time,” Fancourt said. “People care about this game in the community.”

