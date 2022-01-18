 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Randleman Road reopened after earlier crash, downed power lines, Greensboro police say
top story breaking

Randleman Road reopened after earlier crash, downed power lines, Greensboro police say

Updated 4:32 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Randleman Road between West Meadowview Road and Interstate 40 has reopened, Greensboro police said in a news release.

The road closed Tuesday morning because of a vehicle crash and downed power lines down.

Posted 11:27 a.m.

GREENSBORO — Randleman Road is shut down between West Meadowview Road and Interstate 40 because of a vehicle crash and power lines down, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and no further information was available

