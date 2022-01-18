Randleman Road reopened after earlier crash, downed power lines, Greensboro police say

Updated 4:32 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Randleman Road between West Meadowview Road and Interstate 40 has reopened, Greensboro police said in a news release.
The road closed Tuesday morning because of a vehicle crash and downed power lines down.
Posted 11:27 a.m.
GREENSBORO — Randleman Road is shut down between West Meadowview Road and Interstate 40 because of a vehicle crash and power lines down, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and no further information was available
