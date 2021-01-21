Sherri Jackson's killer leaves prison Saturday. Her mother wants to 'remind him of what he's done.'

"He's still a young man and he can live his life," Clara Jackson said. "He's young enough to marry. He’s young enough to have children. My daughter never had that chance."

Neumann, who faced criticism for what some complained was a light prison sentence, previously told the News & Record that he acted on the family's desire to locate the remains because Bennett was the "only one" who knew where Jackson was.

After a court hearing, a shackled Bennett got out of a police car in view of news cameras and — just inside the fence to a home his mother once owned — pointed to the patch of ground where he buried Jackson.

Once Bennett led police back to the site, Shipman and the Jacksons had been among a growing crowd under the scorching sun that June 2008. They had waited for 17 months to find out what happened to their Sherri and clasped hands in prayer at the sight.

In the years since, Jackson's friends have continued to fight for domestic violence victims in her name.

In 2010, the Women to Women Initiative, an endowment funded by a local group of women philanthropists working through the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, gave $25,000 to the Sherri Denese Jackson Foundation — its first big grant.