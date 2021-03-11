$1 million home was placed on wheels and moved on N.C. island. Then came the flat tires.

A large, pricey home on North Carolina's Oak Island was put on a trailer and hauled away this week, but the move did not go smoothly for the house or the town.

The 3,060-square-foot behemoth ended up stuck more than four hours at an intersection, when multiple tires went flat on the trailer, officials said.

Traffic had to be rerouted around the intersection of S.E. 40th St. and East Beach Drive (the main strip through town), but town officials had a sense of humor about the "mechanical issues."

"It's been said that 'with the right equipment, any home is a 'mobile home' — and that can be seen today," officials wrote on Facebook Wednesday.

Oak Island warned people in advance the two-story home would be rolling past porches and driveways, which resulted in an audience. Gawkers posted photos and videos on social media, and tossed in a lot of "moving sale" and "homesick" puns.

Complaints were also lodged, not just about the backups, but about crews removing mail boxes, street signs and traffic lights. That led to even more jokes.

"If they planned on fleeing the scene of the 'crime,' they didn't pick a very good getaway vehicle," Todd Ruge wrote.