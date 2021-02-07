16 Raleigh churches begin to chip away at N.C.'s inequity in vaccine distribution

In another instance, Martinez-Bianchi had a patient who received a call from a vaccine provider asking him if he could be at the vaccination site within two hours because some shots had become unexpectedly available. The problem was, he doesn't have a car and there was no way the bus would get him there within two hours.

"We have created systems that really create barriers," Martinez-Bianchi said, adding that those who know the system or helped develop it are those who have had more access to the vaccine.

Vaccine equity

Lechelle Wardell, a Wake County community outreach engagement manager for COVID-19 response, was also part of the Southeast Raleigh effort. It is part of how Wake County is trying to increase equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine, which Wardell explains by talking about mugs on a shelf.

Wardell is about 5 feet tall. If she and a person who is 6 feet tall are trying to get to the same shelf, they have equal access: The mug is in the same place.

But, Wardell said, "It's going to be easier for him to reach them because he's 6 feet. For me, you've got to build in some extra steps to make it equitable so that I don't have to fight as hard to get it."