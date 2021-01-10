 Skip to main content
2 dead in mobile home fire in North Carolina
ROCKWELL, N.C. — A fire chief says two people have died after a mobile home in North Carolina went up flames.

WBTV reported that the fire happened Sunday in Rockwell, which is a rural area in Rowan County northeast of Charlotte.

Rockwell Rural Fire Chief Alan Shinn told the station that the home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Images from the news station show firefighters with hoses standing beside the blackened, smoky remnants of the mobile home.

The station says that the home was a complete loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

