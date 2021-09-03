 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 teens charged after Raleigh high school student brings 2 guns to campus
0 Comments
top story

2 teens charged after Raleigh high school student brings 2 guns to campus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
handcuffs crime.jpg

RALEIGH — Two teenage boys are facing charges after a Raleigh high school student brought two guns to school on Thursday, officials said.

Enloe High School Principal Jacqueline Jordan said in a message to families that a school employee was alerted about a student with a weapon on campus, The News & Observer reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

School staff escorted the student to the main office, where the teenager was found to be in possession of two firearms, Jordan said. Investigators determined that two students may have handled or seen the firearms.

The Raleigh Police Department obtained juvenile petitions charging two 16-year-old boys with carry conceal, possession of firearm on school grounds and possession of a firearm by a minor, according to a police spokeswoman.

The discovery came a day after a fatal school shooting at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Do you ever wonder why the human brain is so large?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News