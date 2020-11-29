A ban on cities passing LGBT protections is about to expire. N.C. activists look ahead.

Beau Mills, executive director of the N.C. Metro Mayors Coalition, said he isn't aware of any city that plans to act in early December as soon as the ban lifts. Those that might be interested in exploring options, he said, are still discussing it.

"I am aware that cities, some municipalities, are certainly looking at it," Mills said in an interview. "As the Dec. 1 date approaches, as they do with many important issues, they'll be talking" with local residents, business leaders and others.

In Charlotte last month, news station WBTV-Channel 3 reported that local officials there have been working behind the scenes with other city leaders on new ordinances they can pass once the ban lifts. But Mills later pushed back against that report, telling the NC Insider that mayors around the state did arrange a presentation on the topic from Equality NC but didn't necessarily endorse any plans.

And mayors have been largely silent. Multiple elected officials from around the Triangle did not respond to recent requests for comment from The News & Observer.

"It's not surprising that folks are hesitant to state their plans," Johnson said. "They don't want controversy coming their way, especially after the year we've just had in 2020."