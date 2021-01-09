A bridge too far gone: Sunset Beach residents lament a life once spent in isolation

Sunset Beach Mayor Shannon Phillips said just the peace of mind that emergency services have a dependable means on and off the island is a positive benefit of the new bridge.

"If nothing else, it is a blessing that if something happens on the island, we can now get help out there for our people," he said. "Before, if there was an emergency and the bridge was open, people could have lost their lives waiting."

Yet, Nelson said it was the lack of access that kept people away.

"A lot of people would probably go to Ocean Drive, Cherry Grove or Ocean Isle Beach because they were scared of being stranded on our beach by the bridge," he said.

It's for that reason day trippers weren't often seen at Sunset Beach, only those willing to wait in line at the bridge knowing a multi-day stay was waiting on the other side.

"I love the old bridge because of that," said Sheryl Belk, who has owned a house in Sunset Beach with her husband since 1992. "No one is going to sit in line for hours if they didn't have a good reason to get across."

Critics of the new bridge noted day trippers arrived by 2011 as they had cautioned, filling parking lots and lining streets with cars in the busy summer months.