'A direct affront.' Charlotte streets may be renamed over Confederacy, white supremacy ties

CHARLOTTE — Nine Charlotte streets named after people with ties to the Confederacy, white supremacy, segregation or slavery should be renamed, a panel commissioned by the city recommended Wednesday.

The Legacy Commission was formed in June by Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles in the wake of protests over the police killing of George Floyd and a nationwide reckoning with the history of racism in America.

The members of the commission, appointed by the mayor and City Council, released a report detailing the draft recommendations alongside a survey sent to the public Wednesday.

The 15-member group, composed of local historians and other community members, has been meeting since August. They reviewed an initial list of over 70 street names in Charlotte associated with slavery, Confederate veterans, white supremacy or "romanticized notions of the antebellum South."

The commission will share an update with the council Dec. 14 on the final recommendations, which will be informed by public feedback. The city has final say on any name changes, and city spokesman Jeremy Mills said the council will decide how to proceed after that presentation.

Virtually every street named after a person in Charlotte before the late 1800s honors a family that enslaved people, the report concluded.