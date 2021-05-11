A hard life, interrupted: Who was Andrew Brown? A father and flawed. A son and struggling. 'Was he perfect? No.'

On the day Brown died, he'd lived in the Perry Street house only a few months.

"I'm going to miss seeing the children play in his yard," neighbor Katie Lamb-Harrell said. "He would be out there with his children. I'm going to miss that because he was a family man."

Brown brought challenges to fatherhood. He dropped out of high school in about the 10th grade, and an aunt has said he had trouble reading.

But after his death, his former teacher Faye Oliver posted this tribute on the Horton's Funeral Home website.

"I taught Andrew when he was in the 6th grade at Pasquotank Elementary School," she wrote. "Andrew was a very smart and caring student. He loved making the students and me laugh. He had a great personality. Andrew always respected me and the other teachers. His family taught him that."

Brown never married any of his children's mothers. As an ex-convict with a long record, he had trouble getting or keeping jobs. His court files show he once worked in a Pizza Hut.

On top of this, trouble seemed to find him.