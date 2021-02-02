A house divided: In New Bern, history has dictated where whites live, Blacks don't

Put another way, if someone in one of New Bern's Black neighborhoods bought a home for $40,000 in 1980, it would be worth just $50,800. But inflation alone would make that initial $40,000 worth $126,400 today.

The disparity that is rooted in Southern history is tied to slavery, the Great Migration, Jim Crow, the battle for Civil Rights and so much more.

Antoinette Boskey-Chadwick is the 36-year-old voice of the New Bern People's Assembly, a coalition of advocates in the city's Black communities. She says 150-plus years of systemic racism in America was primed to explode last May when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on a Black man's neck until he died.

"George Floyd was the bomb that went off," Boskey-Chadwick said. "There are so many things that are plaguing our communities. The bomb that went off with him is just a piece of the pie. It grabbed our attention, but it is not the only issue."

She fears that the national cries for justice could wind up a fleeting moment in history if work is not done to address the deep-seated issues that led to this moment.

"I am concerned about housing because it is the one key element of healthy outcomes and success of families to improve the quality of life," she said.