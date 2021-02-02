A house divided: In New Bern, history has dictated where whites live, Blacks don't

NEW BERN — In this riverfront city, tourists pay to look inside expensive antebellum houses in the city's Historic Homes District that speaks to the community's rich past, a past with division between those who have and those who don't.
Across the street, few tourists go. There, in the Five Points and Greater Duffyfield communities, more than 3,000 residents — most of them people of color — live in anonymity among vacant properties and in homes or rental units that have not shared in their neighbors' prosperity.
The communities are home to two public housing complexes that symbolize the people who have been left behind, in part by the sort of government-sanctioned relocation of Black people that has taken place in cities large and small across the country.
There is a ray of hope here in the form of a revitalization plan that is aimed at building home ownership and improving housing opportunities. But advocates warn the factors that created the disparities run deep in this community that dates to 1711.
Since 1980, homes in New Bern's white neighborhoods have increased in value nearly four times faster than homes in the city's predominately Black neighborhoods.
In the starkest case, a two-bedroom home of about 1,000 square feet in the historic district recently sold for $500,000. That same census tract includes homes of the same size that have been bought this year for $6,000 or even less.
Put another way, if someone in one of New Bern's Black neighborhoods bought a home for $40,000 in 1980, it would be worth just $50,800. But inflation alone would make that initial $40,000 worth $126,400 today.
The disparity that is rooted in Southern history is tied to slavery, the Great Migration, Jim Crow, the battle for Civil Rights and so much more.
Antoinette Boskey-Chadwick is the 36-year-old voice of the New Bern People's Assembly, a coalition of advocates in the city's Black communities. She says 150-plus years of systemic racism in America was primed to explode last May when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on a Black man's neck until he died.
"George Floyd was the bomb that went off," Boskey-Chadwick said. "There are so many things that are plaguing our communities. The bomb that went off with him is just a piece of the pie. It grabbed our attention, but it is not the only issue."
She fears that the national cries for justice could wind up a fleeting moment in history if work is not done to address the deep-seated issues that led to this moment.
"I am concerned about housing because it is the one key element of healthy outcomes and success of families to improve the quality of life," she said.
Like much of the systemic racism that affects Black Americans, fixing the housing disparity demands solutions that begin with listening to the people who are impacted and then following their lead.
"I get tired of hearing that we are just lazy, that we don't want to do it," Boskey-Chadwick said. "I get tired of people making excuses for the system and saying that it is not the system that is broken."
Often, top-down solutions have exacerbated the problems, as with the Urban Renewal programs of the mid-20th century that often set Black communities further back.
"It started with slavery, then went to Jim Crow and redlining and then to where we are today," Boskey-Chadwick said. "When Blacks were able to get any loans, they were steeped so deep in interest that they never really gained any wealth from the purchase of the property."
Housing disparities in New Bern can be traced to national events such as the landmark Plessy v. Ferguson Supreme Court decision in 1896. But they've also been driven by local events such as the Great Fire of the 1920s that burned down 25% of the city — more than 1,000 homes, 90% of them African American.
The city's response was reprehensible by today's standards, according to Bernard George, a retired New Bern city planner.
New Bern condemned properties. It didn't allow burned homes to be rebuilt. The lack of homes led more Black residents to leave the city as part of the Great Migration.
By 1940, a once majority-Black city had become majority white.
The New Deal, in the aftermath of the Great Depression, focused on middle-class and lower-income white people in the development of suburbs, leaving Black people to segregate and cluster in public or poor-quality housing.
As New Bern grew again, Black people were pushed from the prospering downtown by "separate but equal" laws and covenants. They were forced to live where the land was cheap and homes were poorly built, George said.
"The problem, at the root of it, is racism," he said. "It's systemic racism. The Black community's location is a prime reason throughout this nation — they are located in the least desirable areas."
The post-World War II neighborhoods were developed by people George calls "profiteers." White developers who saw a market for shotgun-style wooden houses on tiny lots, built on the cheap, then rented at low rates to poor, Black people.
Decades of indifference followed for a section of the city that includes 11% of New Bern's population.
"So you are faced with the situation we have today — dilapidated homes, not well-built homes," George offered.
The way forward is not so clear, but people such as Boskey-Chadwick are voices for change. Some of the change they advocate is coming.
Enter the Phoenix Duffyfield Revitalization Project, which was founded with the goals of addressing housing needs, flood mitigation and other community needs.
A redevelopment plan was unveiled earlier this year by the city's new Redevelopment Commission that's under Black leadership. The plan addresses public health, infrastructure, housing and economic development.
There is also a plan to rid the area of absentee and negligent landlords that have been holding back any growth in property values.
Amid that positive work, Boskey-Chadwick said she is most encouraged by young voices who are working hard to solve long-standing problems that she acknowledges will take a long time to fix.
"It encourages me, the vibrant new ideas that they bring, that it's not OK the way things have been going, and they are not afraid to say something," she added.