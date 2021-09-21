A 'life about people': Political giant Basnight remembered in Raleigh

Basnight joined the Senate in 1985 and within eight years was the chamber’s leader, keeping the post through 2010, when Republicans took over the chamber for the first time in 130 years.

He resigned his Senate seat in early 2011, announcing his decision weeks before GOP Sen. Phil Berger of Eden was elected by the chamber to succeed him as Senate leader. Basnight told reporters at the time that he was already struggling with a degenerative nerve disease later diagnosed as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Although just a high school graduate, Basnight was among the legislature's top boosters of the UNC System, seeing it as a tool to help the state transition from textiles and tobacco to a high-tech economy.

“Marc was instrumental in leading our state into the 21st century,” said Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue, who was also House speaker in the early 1990s.

Cooper was the Senate majority leader under Basnight in the late 1990s. Others who gained leadership experience during Basnight's tenure included former Gov. Beverly Perdue and the late U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan of Greensboro. Former State Treasurer Janet Cowell and 2020 U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham also attended as ex-senators.