A majority in N.C. want to keep Confederate monuments, according to a new Elon Poll

A growing number of North Carolina residents said removing Confederate from public property either helps and hurts race relations. (The percentage who said it helped grew from 24.6% in 2019 to 28.4% in Thursday's poll; those who said it hurt increased from 35.5% to 39.4%.)

The killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020 made 31.5% of those surveyed more likely to support getting rid of Confederate monuments. Another 16.7% said his death made them less inclined to favor their removal. Slightly more than half said Floyd's death made no difference to their stance on Confederate memorials in public places.

Support for removal was greatest among people with a bachelor's degree or higher (52%), those between ages 18 and 24 (53%), Democrats (67%), Blacks (75%) and city residents (53%).

Support for retaining these monuments was highest among those with less than a bachelor's degree (63%), people 65 and older (69%) and between 45 and 64 (64%), both Republicans (84%) and unaffiliated voters (62%), whites (70%), and residents of rural (68%) and suburban (60%) areas.