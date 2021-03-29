A month after tornado, Wilmington families still hurt, want to heal

The Red Cross closed out its last case from the tornado earlier this month, but the organization remains in touch with several families, including those who lost loved ones in the storm.

In the immediate aftermath of the storm, the Red Cross assisted 13 families — a total of 45 people — in planning their next steps. That included finding a place to live, figuring out what their insurance would cover and replacing lost medications and medical equipment.

While most of the families in Ocean Ridge Plantation had insurance to pay for housing while they were displaced from their homes, some living on the other side of U.S. 17 along Green Bay and Old Shallotte Road did not.

According to the Red Cross, some victims suffered from “survivor’s guilt” because they lived through the tornado while friends or family members died.

For others, it impacted their feeling of safety.

“A tornado is such an unexpected phenomena,” said James Jarvis, an executive director with the organization. “It comes out of nowhere with very little warning and so it does for some people make it hard for them to feel safe in their own homes when the next storm rolls through.”