A month after tornado, Wilmington families still hurt, want to heal

WILMINGTON — It’s been over a month since a massive tornado tore through southeastern Brunswick County.
The tornado was the strongest since the county began keeping records in the 1950s. Its path was approximately 275 yards wide — and stretched for 22 miles.
In Ocean Ridge Plantation, the neighborhood that bore the brunt of the damage, some homeowners remain in limbo.
Carol Phillips and her husband are still waiting to see if they’ll need to rebuild. That depends on whether the storm damaged their home’s foundation. A damaged foundation means the house will be condemned.
But after inspections from three structural engineers, they still don’t have answers.
“When you look at our house from the outside, it doesn’t look like it’s that bad,” Phillips said. “There’s a lot more damage than we thought.”
The couple has moved to a furnished condo nearby and is in the process of packing up the home’s contents for storage.
Diane and Mike Keywan — the Phillips’ neighbors — knew minutes after the tornado blew through that they would have to rebuild.
As the couple heard the tornado approaching, they ran from their bedroom to a windowless half-bathroom at the center of the house. They felt debris pelting the bathroom door as they waited inside.
When the storm passed, the couple emerged to find significant damage.
“The roof above us was gone and the kitchen had a gaping hole in it,” Diane Keywan said.
In the following days, the house was condemned. An orange sheet of paper taped to the front door marks the home as “unsafe.”
A month later, the Keywans are still waiting for approval from their insurance company to demolish the home and start rebuilding. They are living out of a condo in North Myrtle Beach and are interviewing builders for the project.
Diane Keywan said she wishes the process would move more quickly. The debris and damage that still dots Ocean Ridge Plantation is a constant reminder of the traumatic event.
“It’s unfortunate because this community is trying to move forward and heal and start again,” she said. “Looking at this is just a reminder.”
Crews from the N.C. Department of Transportation are almost finished clearing roadside vegetative and construction debris. In Ocean Ridge Plantation, there are still small mounds of construction debris in front of some of the damaged homes.
Cleaning up from a tornado posed different challenges than the hurricanes and tropical storms the county has dealt with in the past. Hurricanes typically affect a wide area and leave behind flooding, erosion and water damage. Tornados, in contrast, hit an isolated area and leave debris and home damage in their path.
The Red Cross closed out its last case from the tornado earlier this month, but the organization remains in touch with several families, including those who lost loved ones in the storm.
In the immediate aftermath of the storm, the Red Cross assisted 13 families — a total of 45 people — in planning their next steps. That included finding a place to live, figuring out what their insurance would cover and replacing lost medications and medical equipment.
While most of the families in Ocean Ridge Plantation had insurance to pay for housing while they were displaced from their homes, some living on the other side of U.S. 17 along Green Bay and Old Shallotte Road did not.
According to the Red Cross, some victims suffered from “survivor’s guilt” because they lived through the tornado while friends or family members died.
For others, it impacted their feeling of safety.
“A tornado is such an unexpected phenomena,” said James Jarvis, an executive director with the organization. “It comes out of nowhere with very little warning and so it does for some people make it hard for them to feel safe in their own homes when the next storm rolls through.”