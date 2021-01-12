'A new day': Greensboro, other N.C. cities consider advancing LGBTQ protections

RALEIGH — The first North Carolina municipalities are acting to expand LGBTQ rights again a month since the expiration of a moratorium on nondiscrimination ordinances agreed to years ago as a compromise to do away with the state's “bathroom bill.”

The governing board of Hillsborough, a town of 7,000 about 40 miles northwest of Raleigh, voted unanimously this week to approve new protections for people on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity and other differences.

Hillsborough's ordinance marks the first by a North Carolina town or city since the three-year ban expired Dec. 1.

“This is a step in the right direction," said Hillsborough board member Matt Hughes, who is openly gay, during Monday’s board meeting. In “so many places across the country, just not in the Southeast but really everywhere, people can marry the love of their life on a Saturday and get fired Monday when they show up at work."

Two other towns in Orange County planned discussions this week.

The city of Durham, with 275,000 people, will take up the issue next week, according to gay-rights groups.

Greensboro's City Council is also considering such protections as well.