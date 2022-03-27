 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

'A place for us': NC native Ariana DeBose wins Oscar for best supporting actress

  • 0
94th Academy Awards - Show

Ariana DeBose accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "West Side Story" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

 Chris Pizzello - invision linkable, Invision

A UNC School of the Arts graduate who became the first African-American male costume designer nominated for an Academy Award came up short Sunday night.

Paul Tazewell's costume designs had been nominated for Steven Spielberg's 2021 film version of "West Side Story," which was up for seven Academy Awards.

Instead, the Oscar in the category went to Jenny Beavan, the costume designer for the film "Cruella."

Also competing in the category were costume designers for "Cyrano," "Dune" and "Nightmare Alley."

Broadcast on ABC at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the ceremony for the 94th Academy Awards honored artistic and technical merit in the film industry.

Tazewell's mother, Barbara Tazewell, traveled from her Asheboro home and sat with her son during Sunday night's ceremony. She wore an outfit designed by none other than her son.

Her sister, Linda Brown, watched from her Greensboro home.

People are also reading…

Among presenters at the Oscars ceremony were N.C. A&T's Mister and Miss, Joshua Suiter and Zaria Woodford. 

But the night wasn't without a North Carolina winner: Ariana DeBose lived up to Oscar predictions and her “West Side Story” predecessor Rita Moreno.

DeBose won the best supporting actress trophy Sunday for her breakout performance as the fierce Anita, 60 years after Moreno claimed the award in 1962 for the original film version of the Broadway musical.

The 31-year-old DeBose was born in Wilmington and raised in Raleigh and Wake Forest.

Like Tazewell, DeBose is a groundbreaker in her own right — the first Afro-Latina and openly LGBTQ actor to win in the category. In her acceptance speech, DeBose said she found her “strength in life through art.”

“To anybody who has ever questioned your identity,” she said, “I promise you there is a place for us.”

Tazewell grew up in Akron, Ohio. Although he never lived in North Carolina except for college, he has relatives and connections here.

For over three decades, Tazewell has worked in costume design across theatre, opera, dance and film.

In 2016, he won a Tony Award for best costume design for the internationally acclaimed Broadway show, "Hamilton."

He has received six Tony Award nominations for costume design, four Helen Hayes Awards for outstanding costume design and two Lucille Lortel Awards (for "On the Town" and "Hamilton").

Before she left Asheboro for Los Angeles late last week, Barbara Tazewell said she hoped her son could bring home the iconic statue.

"Paul kind of takes it very philosophically," she said. "He says, 'If I win, that’s great. And if I don’t, I’m just so thrilled to have been nominated.'

"I feel that way, too. I think he should win. But if he doesn’t win, it’s still wonderful that he was nominated."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fur real? Dog is taken to Stanly County animal shelter because he was 'gay.'

Fur real? Dog is taken to Stanly County animal shelter because he was 'gay.'

Steve Nichols and his partner, John Winn, were sitting on their couch over the weekend when they saw a news story about a North Carolina dog facing the same ignorance and bigotry they’ve encountered as an openly gay couple for 33 years. Fezco’s previous owners had surrendered him for humping another male dog, according to WCCB, which cited a Facebook post by Stanly County Animal Protective ...

Opinion: In Jackson confirmation, Tillis offers different approach than GOP colleagues

Opinion: In Jackson confirmation, Tillis offers different approach than GOP colleagues

At the end of Tuesday night, Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin (D-IL) told Supreme Court hopeful Ketanji Brown Jackson that the woman who cleans his office at night was one of the special guests who attended the hearing. “She said afterwards that it was a great moment for her to be in this room today,” he told Jackson, “but she asked my staff, ‘Why are some people so mean?’” Durbin ...

Former Black-owned restaurant in NC seeks landmark status

Former Black-owned restaurant in NC seeks landmark status

McDonald’s Cafeteria, not to be confused with the fast-food restaurant, was a staple in this Charlotte community for decades. Now the developer who turned it into a bank instead of razing it is seeking historic designation for the site to help educate the wider community about the people who helped pave the way for others to also succeed.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Oscars 2022: What to Expect from the Big Show | THR News

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert