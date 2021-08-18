A 'sure way out': N.C. officials urge COVID-19 vaccinations as infections rise — and rise

RALEIGH — In what’s becoming an oft-repeated message, North Carolina health officials on Wednesday once again implored state residents who are unvaccinated to get a COVID-19 shot. Their plea came as North Carolina sinks back into the depths of a pandemic it had escaped not so long ago. But that was before the emergence of the delta variant that has changed everything.
Though North Carolina struggles against the steepest rise in cases since the pandemic began, Gov. Roy Cooper said he will not enact any statewide mandates.
“This not where we want to be, but we have a sure way out: vaccines,” Cooper said in a Wednesday press briefing.
Cooper has previously called the most recent wave of cases a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Case in point: More than 90% of patients at UNC Medical Center who are hospitalized because of the coronavirus are unvaccinated.
Still, Cooper has not called for reinstating statewide COVID-19 protocols, such as universal mask mandates or capacity restrictions, and instead has said he wants to focus people getting inoculated.
But Wednesday, repeatedly questioned about his decision against statewide mask mandates, the governor said: “All options remain on the table.”
Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina’s Secretary of Health, said the rise in COVID-19 infections is the fastest since the pandemic began and could pass the January peak in a few weeks. She said trends would look significantly worse if there weren’t vaccinations. In North Carolina, 56% of people age 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
Positive test results have been higher than 10% throughout August, doubling the rate state health officials want. Cohen noted unvaccinated residents are 400 times more likely to get the virus.
“We have the tools to save lives,” Cohen said.
In late July, Cooper let statewide executive orders related to the pandemic expire, shifting policy from the state to local governments.
“You get more effective buy-in when it is done at the local level,” Cooper said Wednesday.
It’s a shift that’s still in place, and Cooper said he is encouraged by more school districts recently implementing mask mandates in schools.
The statewide mask mandate was lifted in May after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidance. The CDC later said, as the delta variant spread, that masks should be worn in areas with significant spread.
Since then, areas across the state, including Guilford County, have instituted their own mask mandates for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people indoors.
But every city and town is not on the same page. In Wake County, for instance, Apex, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs don’t have mask mandates in contrast to Garner, Knightdale, Morrisville, Rolesville and Zebulon.
Cohen said she wears her mask in all indoor settings, as the CDC recommends. She said that masks, along with vaccinations, are a layering of protections. She said that it is possible, though “much more rare,” to get COVID-19 if you are unvaccinated. She said wearing a mask is also about protecting people who are immunocompromised and children too young to be vaccinated.
On Wednesday, Cooper touted the increasing number of employers and businesses requiring vaccinations.
The governor has begun requiring most state employees to either show proof of vaccination or be subject to regular COVID-19 testing. Several private employers in the state and across the country also require vaccinations, as do organizers for events like concerts, including the World of Bluegrass Festival coming to Raleigh in September.
Asked about mandating vaccines for teachers, Cooper said he’ll continue to work with the state and local education leaders about getting the message out about how important it is for educators to be vaccinated. He said that, like other statewide options, a requirement is “on the table” but not being enacted at this time.
As of Wednesday, 71 of the state’s 115 school district had mandated masks for students and staff, while 44 will leave face coverings optional.
“We want schools to educate children,” Cooper said, “not become hotspots for the virus.”