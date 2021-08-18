A 'sure way out': N.C. officials urge COVID-19 vaccinations as infections rise — and rise

RALEIGH — In what’s becoming an oft-repeated message, North Carolina health officials on Wednesday once again implored state residents who are unvaccinated to get a COVID-19 shot. Their plea came as North Carolina sinks back into the depths of a pandemic it had escaped not so long ago. But that was before the emergence of the delta variant that has changed everything.

Though North Carolina struggles against the steepest rise in cases since the pandemic began, Gov. Roy Cooper said he will not enact any statewide mandates.

“This not where we want to be, but we have a sure way out: vaccines,” Cooper said in a Wednesday press briefing.

Cooper has previously called the most recent wave of cases a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Case in point: More than 90% of patients at UNC Medical Center who are hospitalized because of the coronavirus are unvaccinated.

Still, Cooper has not called for reinstating statewide COVID-19 protocols, such as universal mask mandates or capacity restrictions, and instead has said he wants to focus people getting inoculated.

But Wednesday, repeatedly questioned about his decision against statewide mask mandates, the governor said: “All options remain on the table.”