About a boy: Thriving NC honey business came from a child's mind — and TikTok

ONSLOW — Carter Jones was watching YouTube videos on bees when he brought up the idea of making honey to his father.

“What I did was, so, daddy told me, ‘Do you want to have a bee company?’ and he showed me how it works on TikTok and we both agreed and we started it,” the 8-year-old said.

What started as making honey for their four-person family turned into a successful startup called Bubby’s Bees — taken after Carter's nickname.

Not only is the Jones family making and selling honey, but 13-year-old Taylor has taken to turning the leftover beeswax into chapstick. Right now, she has mint and strawberry flavors available.

“It’s just like an all inclusive experience for them to learn,” mother Shannon said. “We learn a lot about bees, and the process, and business, and you’ve got to make stuff to earn money and they’re both getting a little profit but they also have to help. Just kind of a whole learning process.”

Proud papa Randall said they started out with two hives last year. He explained that bees make honey to eat during the winter — that’s their food source — but produce way more than they need. So, he let them have it all last year. Then this year, he split one of the hives in two.

“I caught a swarm and put them in a box, so that gave me multiple hives and they’re the ones producing the honey,” said Randall, adding that currently they have seven hives. “So, my newer hives this year, swarms I’ve done ... I’m letting them sit and go through the season without taking the honey from them. And then next year ... I’ll split hives again."

Bubby’s Bees’ honey has become so popular, the owner of the local Piggly Wiggly has started selling it.

“We delivered our first order and he placed another order which was double, and we delivered it today," Randall said. "Matter of fact, when I got home, he’s ordered 12 more pints of hot honey."

Although the business has been a lot of fun for the Jones family, it’s also been a lot of work. Randall said the extraction process is probably the hardest, because once you start, you’ve got to finish it.

But Carter is having a blast, especially when making sales. Shannon said they took a few bottles to an event at Onslow Feed and Grain last weekend and Carter was making the soft sell.

“He’s very quick at math, so he was like, OK, what do you want? And he was adding it up,” Shannon recalled. “He can tell them how much change they were getting back. He’s very social so he likes to talk. He was telling everybody what the prices were.”

Speaking of prices, Shannon said pints are $15, quarts are $30, honey bears are $10 and little jars are $5. But place your order now. Randall said he’s only got about one more day he can pull honey until the fall.

“The bees make the honey from the nectar in the flowers, not the pollen really, it’s the nectar, but summertime comes and it gets so hot, the nectar dries up,” Randall said. “So, when it starts to cool back off you’ll get another little run, a shorter fall run of honey.”