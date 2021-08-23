About face: Some N.C. school districts reconsider masks as infections rise

More than 1 million North Carolina public school students had their first day of classes on Monday, filling buildings to levels not seen since March 2020.
But the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 is rapidly spreading across the state at the same time.
That's sparking new concerns for parents and leading to last-minute changes for some school districts, particularly around the issue of face masks.
At least 32 school districts, including Rockingham County, have decided in the past two weeks to reverse their earlier decisions to make face masks optional. Statewide, 85 of 115 school districts are requiring that masks be worn indoors by students, school employees and visitors. Those districts include the state's largest and most of the major urban areas, such as Greensboro, Raleigh, Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Fayetteville and Durham.
The 30 districts not requiring masks as of last Friday are all in rural areas. These districts also have, on average, lower COVID-19 vaccination rates compared to the rest of the state.
The question that has divided the state in the past two weeks is whether to require that face masks be worn in school or whether they should be optional. Emotions have run high. Opponents of requiring masking shouted words like "communist" when the Rockingham County school board voted last Friday to reverse its decision to make them optional.
"We are moving in the right direction to go to masks," Dot Cherry, vice chairwoman of the Gaston County school board near Charlotte, said during a recent vote to reverse its mask optional decision. "As this delta variant unfolds, hopefully it will reverse and go on a downward spiral so that we can get back to what we all want to get back to."
But the delta variant, which is three times more contagious than the original coronavirus strain, may not go away anytime soon. Schools are already reporting coronavirus cases and quarantines among students and staff. It's mostly year-round schools, some charter schools and athletes practicing at high schools that are reporting cases now.
"I'm going to see if there any outbreaks or clusters and just pray that my children are not the first ones infected," said Adriana de Souza e Silva, a Cary parent of two elementary school students.
When classes began last fall, the majority of the state's public school students were starting the year with only online courses.
But now — with more knowledge about the virus, as well as seeing the negative impact of not having in-person classes — the vast majority of students received face-to-face instruction on Monday.
For some students, it was their first time receiving in-person instruction since before the pandemic began in spring 2020.
Rules such as keeping their face masks on have been a learning curve for some new and returning students at year-round schools like Carpenter Elementary in Cary.
"To them, they feel like it's back to normal," said Diann Tucker, a third-grade teacher. "They think, I'm in a classroom, I can do everything I used to do. So (we're) just having to tell them this is why you can't do it and it's OK. ... This is what we have to do in order to make sure that we are being safe."
Last school year, Gov. Roy Cooper required that face coverings be worn in all public and private schools. Cooper, a Democrat, dropped the statewide mask mandate for this school year. But he has urged that schools require them to be worn.
Cooper said mask mandates would get better community support if they were set by local school boards. But NC Child, a nonprofit, has called on Cooper and other state leaders to reimpose the mandate.
"If we can have school dress codes, I think we can have school masks to prevent schools from being closed and children from getting cut off from the education they need," said Michelle Hughes, the organization's executive director.
With the power left in their hands, school districts in more conservative parts of the state adopted policies to make masks optional. But the spread of the delta variant and pleas from Cooper and local health officials caused more than two dozen districts to reconsider their decision.