About face: Some N.C. school districts reconsider masks as infections rise

Rules such as keeping their face masks on have been a learning curve for some new and returning students at year-round schools like Carpenter Elementary in Cary.

"To them, they feel like it's back to normal," said Diann Tucker, a third-grade teacher. "They think, I'm in a classroom, I can do everything I used to do. So (we're) just having to tell them this is why you can't do it and it's OK. ... This is what we have to do in order to make sure that we are being safe."

Last school year, Gov. Roy Cooper required that face coverings be worn in all public and private schools. Cooper, a Democrat, dropped the statewide mask mandate for this school year. But he has urged that schools require them to be worn.

Cooper said mask mandates would get better community support if they were set by local school boards. But NC Child, a nonprofit, has called on Cooper and other state leaders to reimpose the mandate.

"If we can have school dress codes, I think we can have school masks to prevent schools from being closed and children from getting cut off from the education they need," said Michelle Hughes, the organization's executive director.