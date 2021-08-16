Access denied: For rural Alamance, the internet exists — but not for them

BURLINGTON — Every morning, Dawn Sutton wakes up and prepares for work. In a time when many are working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for Sutton that’s not an option. She can’t get internet access.

Sutton lost her job at the start of the pandemic. When she found new employment, she learned she would need to complete eight weeks of training online. Sutton asked her son if she could work from his home each day during that time.

Ten months later, Sutton is still at her son’s house.

“I’ve been there since October,” she explained. “It disrupts his life because I’m taking up his third bedroom. I know that I have to have a job and I can’t do it from my own home, so it has that ripple effect on, you know, putting other people out.”

In Alamance and other rural parts of the state and nation, the internet may as well not exist. For people like Sutton, access is literally just down the road — but still out of reach. For others, they live too far away for providers to even consider setting up a network.

That’s left residents in these far-flung locales feeling disconnected as society, and daily life, becomes more dependent on being connected to the wired world.