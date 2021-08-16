Access denied: For rural Alamance, the internet exists — but not for them

BURLINGTON — Every morning, Dawn Sutton wakes up and prepares for work. In a time when many are working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for Sutton that’s not an option. She can’t get internet access.
Sutton lost her job at the start of the pandemic. When she found new employment, she learned she would need to complete eight weeks of training online. Sutton asked her son if she could work from his home each day during that time.
Ten months later, Sutton is still at her son’s house.
“I’ve been there since October,” she explained. “It disrupts his life because I’m taking up his third bedroom. I know that I have to have a job and I can’t do it from my own home, so it has that ripple effect on, you know, putting other people out.”
In Alamance and other rural parts of the state and nation, the internet may as well not exist. For people like Sutton, access is literally just down the road — but still out of reach. For others, they live too far away for providers to even consider setting up a network.
That’s left residents in these far-flung locales feeling disconnected as society, and daily life, becomes more dependent on being connected to the wired world.
Between 2015 and 2019, the number of households in Alamance County with internet access rose by 11% to 81.1% — well below the national average of 86.6%.
In nearby Randolph County, the percentage of households with broadband is even lower. According to 2019 census data, only 75.7% have broadband access, leaving over 30,000 people without internet in their homes.
The Federal Communications Commission estimates that 21 million rural residents don’t have access to the internet, although some analysts have placed that number as high as 42 million.
According to state reports, most of the areas in Alamance lacking service are the more rural neighborhoods in the northern and southern ends of the county.
Sutton lives on a rural country road in southern Alamance County where internet cables stop just a mile and a half from her home. For the past several years, she and her neighbors have periodically reached out to internet providers and asked them to extend access.
Typically, they get shot down.
“The companies ... basically monopolize the internet world. They don’t care,” Sutton said. “They just don’t want to spend the money to go run a line down country roads because there are not enough people, not enough money to be made for the cost of running the network. But it impacts people’s lives.”
Sutton is not the only one in her household that has felt the impact. Her daughter, who finished high school in 2020, was forced to use a cell phone hotspot every day to complete her schoolwork during the pandemic. Personal hotspots can turn your cell phone into a temporary WiFi router, allowing you to connect other devices to the internet, but the service often comes with a hefty price tag.
“All these kids out here are doing homeschool. They have to use hotspots on their phones or go somewhere else, like me,” Sutton explained.
The lack of internet access, despite availability just up the road from her home, leaves Sutton feeling ignored and disadvantaged.
“People need to work, and you want to work,” she said. “But you can’t find an internet service provider in your area. So you have to pass on it.”
Kathleen Stansberry, an Elon University professor who works with the university’s Imagining the Internet Center, said a lack of broadband access is a widespread issue, not isolated to Piedmont Triad or even North Carolina.
“It’s expensive to connect people in disparate places,” she said.
For people like Sutton and her family, Stansberry said a lack of internet access has a ripple effect on many aspects of life.
“It’s not just an inconvenience,” she said. “It can be very isolating not to have internet service. When you can’t participate in the marketplace of ideas, your ideas don’t get heard. You can’t contribute. And also, you can’t benefit from the resources and opportunities that can only be accessed online.”