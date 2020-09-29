Accusations and allegations heat up N.C. insurance commissioner race

"It was the top administrators at the department that were overseeing everything, not allowing the subject-matter experts to do what they normally do," Causey said.

Goodwin said Causey is simply "trying to gain political points on it." Had he been in office when Lindberg made his proposals, Goodwin said, "I would have been even more sensitive to anything that was inappropriate or unacceptable."

As for his work with Lindberg's companies after leaving office, Goodwin said they were among several clients who hired him as a consultant. The work involved attending industry conferences, serving on expert panels and writing reports.

Goodwin said he was not a registered lobbyist and "my work was predominantly outside of the state."

Both candidates are seeking to run as incumbents by highlighting their accomplishments overseeing the agency. Goodwin said in eight years in office, he saved consumers billions of dollars through insurance rate cuts and rebates. Causey says he's made the agency "more user-friendly" and helped 258,000 consumers navigate insurance issues. He has also reorganized the agency's insurance fraud investigation division.