'Addiction is a public health issue.' Here's what one Raleigh agency is doing about it

At Healing Transitions, Tyler organized volleyball and basketball tournaments, karaoke and family feud nights. People started seeing him on the courtyard asking what he had planned for the weekends.

"It gave me a sense of purpose," he said. "It was a healthy sense of purpose for the first time in a really, really long time. I was kinda known as the guy who was going to bring the fun. Which meant a lot to me."

In the Healing Transition classrooms, Tyler learned the science behind addiction and he began participating and then facilitating group classes on fatherhood in recovery.

"It was a really safe place for us because it's a really emotional thing to know the type of damage we may have done to our children and their lives," Tyler said. "Most of the time it was not something we did willingly. It was just something we did while we were in active addiction."

After being out of his 11-year-old son's life for several years, Tyler made contact with him again. The phone calls lasted a few minutes just a couple of times a month. Now their video calls can go on and they play Fortnite together.

When an addict is "chasing the next drink or the next drug" they don't care about anything else, he said.