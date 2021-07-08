After cobra scare in Raleigh, lawmakers want stricter laws for venomous reptiles

This week, Raleigh City Council member David Knight said he would propose an ordinance that would restrict ownership of "wild dangerous animals," including but not limited to venomous snakes. Knight said he is working with the city's legal team to figure out the best way to do that, but aims to propose the ordinance when the council returns from its break in mid-August.

In a council meeting Tuesday evening, Knight called the cobra escape a "consequence of irresponsible, reckless and dangerous behavior."

Now, state Sen. Wiley Nickel, a Democrat who represents Wake County and the area of Raleigh where the snake escape occurred, says he is planning to introduce legislation for a new state law in as little as two weeks, describing the incident as "a wake-up call."

"I just had no idea that our laws were so outdated and that we had so little in the way of regulations," Nickel said. "So we're taking a good look at how other states approach this right now. But it's clear that we need to do much more to keep people safe."

Nickel said after last week's cobra search he heard from a number of constituents who were concerned about their safety.

"You had a whole neighborhood that was essentially shut down," Nickel said. "People were afraid to go out of their homes, and then you look at laws and we have virtually no regulation for this kind of thing. We've got enough going on in the world right now where people shouldn't have to worry about a neighbor with 70 dangerous venomous snakes living next to them."