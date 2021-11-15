After criticism, feds abandon plan to shrink habitat of N.C.'s red wolves

Federal officials overseeing the world's only wild population of endangered red wolves have announced they are abandoning a 2018 plan to limit the animals' territory and loosen protections for those that strayed.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service made the announcement as part of an ongoing federal court battle with conservation groups that argue the federal agency violated the Endangered Species Act by abandoning strategies that supported the wild population of wolves. Conservation groups welcomed the move but said more needs to be done to bolster the wild population.

Red wolves once occupied much of the eastern U.S. but were driven to near extinction by trapping, hunting and habitat loss before they were reintroduced to North Carolina in 1987. Scientists at zoos and other sites have maintained a captive population of about 200 wolves in recent years.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said that it will follow prior rules that recognize a five-county area in eastern North Carolina as the wolves habitat — the only place in the world where the red wolf roams wild outside of zoos or refuges. The 2018 proposal would have limited the wolves to two counties and given landowners more leeway to kill those that strayed on to their property.