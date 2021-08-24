After death of its founder, the North Carolina Barbecue Society looks to the future

WILMINGTON — It says a lot about someone when their obituary includes a pimento cheese recipe. But it's a good way to honor Jim Early who, quite literally, helped put North Carolina barbecue and classic Southern fare on the map.

"He was a character, for sure," said Debbie Bridges-Webb of the Red Bridges Barbecue Lodge in Shelby.

Before he devoted his life to barbecue, Early was a lawyer. After he retired, he found a way to focus that lawyerly attention and workaholic tendencies on the food he loved.

"He had fond memories of growing up in North Carolina and the gatherings that happened around barbecues. He believed in finding the best and thought it was necessary to meet certain standards," said Alex Polyachenko, a friend and collaborator. "After all, you have to pass the bar exam if you want to be a lawyer."

Early founded the North Carolina Barbecue Society in 2006, as a result of what he learned from researching one of his two books, "The Best Tarheel Barbecue: Manteo to Murphy." His intention was to find the best barbecue in all 100 North Carolina counties.