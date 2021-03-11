After emotional debate, N.C. Senate passes bill telling sheriffs to help ICE

The sheriffs called out by the legislation say they follow what state law currently requires by seeking an inmate's legal status, and that the current proposal goes too far and could lead to lawsuits. Along with immigrant advocates, these sheriffs also argue the measure would discourage immigrants from contacting police about crimes for fear of deportation. And they noted that under the bill, suspects could be taken away by ICE before they can be tried in state court.

“What kind of dignity is that for victims?” asked Democratic Sen. Mujtaba Mohammed of Mecklenburg County. “This bill only serves to create uncertainty and fear in these communities.”

Thursday’s measure, which now heads to the House, mandates that sheriffs and other jail administrators determine whether any person charged with felony drug or violent crimes have ICE detainers seeking their custody. If they do, sheriff’s deputies must take the inmate quickly to a local magistrate or judge who will decide whether to issue an order holding them. The additional hold would give ICE agents 48 hours to pick up the inmate.

Most of the state’s 100 sheriffs comply with detainers, but critics say the documents aren’t true arrest warrants and can be ignored.