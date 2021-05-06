After heated debate, N.C. House votes to ban abortions based on Down syndrome

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After a 67-42 vote, the measure now goes to the Senate.

The bill likely would receive the veto stamp of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, an abortion-rights supporter, should it reach his desk.

Approximately one in every 700 babies in the United States — or about 6,000 a year — is born with Down syndrome, which results from a chromosomal irregularity.

Six Democrats joined the Republicans in voting for the measure. Rep. Linda Cooper-Suggs, a Wilson County Democrat, wasn’t one of them. She decried what she saw as a racial motive behind the measure.

“This bill is built on the premise that women of color, particularly Black women, seek abortions on the basis of the presumed race of the fetus. This is a false, oppressive narrative that women of color cannot be trusted to make our own decisions regarding reproductive rights,” Cooper-Suggs said. “It also forces people of color to justify their decision to have an abortion to their doctor.”

A handful of states have passed similar laws regarding Down syndrome diagnoses and have been caught up in legal battles. A federal appeals court ruled in November that Tennessee could begin outlawing abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome.

Another bill sponsor, Republican Rep. Pat McElraft of Carteret County, spoke as her voice quivered at the close of the debate, saying her goal was to protect children with Down syndrome: “There is no racism in my heart.”