After heated debate, N.C. House votes to bar abortions based on Down syndrome

RALEIGH — North Carolina abortion providers would be barred from performing the procedure if a woman’s decision centered on the unborn child’s race or a Down syndrome diagnosis, under legislation approved Thursday by the state House.
The measure, which passed after nearly an hour of impassioned debate, marked the latest flashpoint for state Republicans trying to further restrict abortion. GOP lawmakers said the measure is designed to prevent discrimination.
The legislature approved a ban on sex-selection abortions in 2013.
“I understand abortion is a very heated and partisan topic. This bill is very narrowly tailored,” said Rep. John Bradford, a Mecklenburg County Republican and bill sponsor. “The idea of terminating the birth of the baby that never had a chance just because it has Down syndrome … to me just is heartbreaking because these individuals have so much to give our society.”
Abortion rights groups and their allies on the House floor agreed that the measure is just another method that’s been weaponized by state government to meddle in the deeply personal decisions of a woman.
“Forcing someone to carry a pregnancy to term against their will does nothing to address discrimination or improve the lives of people living with Down syndrome,” Susanna Birdsong with Planned Parenthood South Atlantic said in a news release.
After a 67-42 vote, the measure now goes to the Senate.
The bill likely would receive the veto stamp of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, an abortion-rights supporter, should it reach his desk.
Approximately one in every 700 babies in the United States — or about 6,000 a year — is born with Down syndrome, which results from a chromosomal irregularity.
Six Democrats joined the Republicans in voting for the measure. Rep. Linda Cooper-Suggs, a Wilson County Democrat, wasn’t one of them. She decried what she saw as a racial motive behind the measure.
“This bill is built on the premise that women of color, particularly Black women, seek abortions on the basis of the presumed race of the fetus. This is a false, oppressive narrative that women of color cannot be trusted to make our own decisions regarding reproductive rights,” Cooper-Suggs said. “It also forces people of color to justify their decision to have an abortion to their doctor.”
A handful of states have passed similar laws regarding Down syndrome diagnoses and have been caught up in legal battles. A federal appeals court ruled in November that Tennessee could begin outlawing abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome.
Another bill sponsor, Republican Rep. Pat McElraft of Carteret County, spoke as her voice quivered at the close of the debate, saying her goal was to protect children with Down syndrome: “There is no racism in my heart.”