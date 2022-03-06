After pandemic fight, some N.C. hospitals see relief — but only for so long

RALEIGH — A dramatic drop in new COVID-19 cases has prompted state and local governments and school boards to stop requiring people to wear masks. Throw in the return of spring weather, and people are as optimistic as ever that the coronavirus pandemic may be over.

There’s some of that same optimism in Raleigh-area hospitals, where the number of patients admitted with COVID-19 has dropped dramatically in the last month. But that feeling is tempered by the knowledge that we’ve been here before, with a disease that seemed in retreat only to come roaring back again.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina has dropped from more than 5,100 in late January to 1,336 on Friday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. At hospitals across the state, there’s a sense of relief among workers who have endured one crisis after another over the past two years.

People are smiling again and having the kind of routine meetings and celebrations that just didn’t happen when the hospital was besieged with COVID-19 patients, said Dr. David Kirk, a pulmonologist and critical care specialist at WakeMed. The number of COVID-19 patients at WakeMed has dropped from 220 in January to 42 last week.