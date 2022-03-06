After pandemic fight, some N.C. hospitals see relief — but only for so long

RALEIGH — A dramatic drop in new COVID-19 cases has prompted state and local governments and school boards to stop requiring people to wear masks. Throw in the return of spring weather, and people are as optimistic as ever that the coronavirus pandemic may be over.
There’s some of that same optimism in Raleigh-area hospitals, where the number of patients admitted with COVID-19 has dropped dramatically in the last month. But that feeling is tempered by the knowledge that we’ve been here before, with a disease that seemed in retreat only to come roaring back again.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina has dropped from more than 5,100 in late January to 1,336 on Friday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. At hospitals across the state, there’s a sense of relief among workers who have endured one crisis after another over the past two years.
People are smiling again and having the kind of routine meetings and celebrations that just didn’t happen when the hospital was besieged with COVID-19 patients, said Dr. David Kirk, a pulmonologist and critical care specialist at WakeMed. The number of COVID-19 patients at WakeMed has dropped from 220 in January to 42 last week.
That same day, Kirk said he met with people who run WakeMed’s intensive care units to talk about how to make them better.
“These are the kind of decisions and discussions that require people to sit down and have a cup of coffee and think,” he said. “And man, for the last little while we’ve not had even that little bit of bandwidth to actually do those types of things.”
Morale is improving at UNC Johnston hospitals in Smithfield and Clayton, where at one point this winter two-thirds of medical beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients. Coronavirus cases have dropped from 90 to 15, and an emergency department that was overwhelmed with patients in December is back to normal.
But no one in the hospitals is certain the pandemic is over.
“We felt like this might be over eight months ago, right? Or six months ago, and we had the highest peak we’ve ever had immediately following,” said Dr. Rodney McCaskill, the medical director. “So I think to feel like it’s over is premature. It might be, but that’s what we thought six months ago.”
The Raleigh-Durham area's large medical centers have COVID-19 patients enduring long recoveries from severe bouts with the disease. Duke University Hospital in Durham has coronavirus patients who have been there for months.
UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill has three times as many patients recovering from COVID-19 than it does new coronavirus cases.
“We still have pretty significant COVID burden,” said Dr. Shannon Carson, a pulmonologist and acute care specialist. “About half of our patients in the medical ICU still are here because of a COVID-related problem that they’re trying to recover from.”
Some patients with serious COVID-19 will not survive. Doctors say a large majority of patients are unvaccinated.
Since the pandemic began, people 65 and older have been most vulnerable to the disease, accounting for a majority of COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina. But they’re also the group with the highest vaccination rates, and that’s reflected in hospital patients, McCaskill said.
“If the vaccines didn’t work, they’re the ones who would all be here, vaccinated and in the ICU,” he said. “But by and large, it’s still the unvaccinated that are the ones that are in our hospital and in our ICUs.”