After plane tragedy, these NC coastal residents lean on each other. Like always.

These places are holding onto something, Burrus said. "That's why it's so refreshing to people when they come. They're looking for something that has the values of 50 to 100 years ago."

****

For that matter, locals say, people from all across Carteret County have searched for ways to show their support for the grieving.

They have donated money to help pay for funerals, sent food for teachers at the schools, attended a candlelight vigil and have ribbons of East Carteret High blue to everything that didn't move out of the way.

Zack Davis, who teaches welding at East Carteret, said that Down East, nearly everybody knew at least one of the adults on the plane, or one of the boys, or a relative or youth who grew up alongside them. Local schools are small, and students often are together from pre-kindergarten until graduation. Davis taught Noah Styron, 15, of Cedar Island and hired him to work on his shrimp trawler in the summer.

If by some statistical anomaly someone didn't have a connection to anyone on the plane, Davis said, they probably could still relate to them.