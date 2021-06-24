 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
After Senate rejection, Cooper picks new environment leader
0 Comments

After Senate rejection, Cooper picks new environment leader

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper has named a longtime legislative lobbyist and environmental policy adviser as his next secretary for the environment, after the state Senate did not confirm his previous choice.

Elizabeth Biser, who's been operating her own consulting business and working for a national group that promotes recycling, also will be subject to formal scrutiny by state senators.

Senate Republicans voted down Cooper's appointment of Dionne Delli-Gatti as secretary of the Department of Environmental Quality earlier this month, saying her reticence during her confirmation hearing about Cooper's natural gas policy disqualified her for the post.

Cooper, who called the Senate's rejection baseless, immediately rehired Delli-Gatti as DEQ's clean energy director.

Biser has been most recently senior policy adviser for the Virginia-based Recycling Partnership.

Previously, she was a legislative liaison for DEQ's predecessor agency and later represented groups like the Environmental Defense Action Fund and Friends of State Parks at the General Assembly.

Biser "is a strong leader who has experience with this environmental agency and knows its critical work in North Carolina,” Cooper said in a news release. 

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden offers federal help after building collapse

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Massive Outer Banks home goes up in flames, leaving dozens displaced, officials say
State and Regional News

Massive Outer Banks home goes up in flames, leaving dozens displaced, officials say

  • Updated

Jun. 21—A fire tore through a massive Outer Banks home on Father's Day, leaving dozens displaced in the popular tourist destination, officials said. Facebook user Sheila Foster Davies said it was about 4 a.m. Sunday when she woke up to someone pounding at her door and telling her to evacuate. Video she posted online shows flames leaping from a nearby home in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. ...

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News