After Senate rejection, Cooper picks new environment leader

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper has named a longtime legislative lobbyist and environmental policy adviser as his next secretary for the environment, after the state Senate did not confirm his previous choice.

Elizabeth Biser, who's been operating her own consulting business and working for a national group that promotes recycling, also will be subject to formal scrutiny by state senators.

Senate Republicans voted down Cooper's appointment of Dionne Delli-Gatti as secretary of the Department of Environmental Quality earlier this month, saying her reticence during her confirmation hearing about Cooper's natural gas policy disqualified her for the post.

Cooper, who called the Senate's rejection baseless, immediately rehired Delli-Gatti as DEQ's clean energy director.

Biser has been most recently senior policy adviser for the Virginia-based Recycling Partnership.

Previously, she was a legislative liaison for DEQ's predecessor agency and later represented groups like the Environmental Defense Action Fund and Friends of State Parks at the General Assembly.

Biser "is a strong leader who has experience with this environmental agency and knows its critical work in North Carolina,” Cooper said in a news release.