Against the odds, North Carolina sports wagering legislation comes back

RALEIGH — Senate legislation to authorize and regulate sports gambling in North Carolina reemerged in the House on Thursday, as a committee voted to advance the measure with support that doesn't cut neatly along party lines.
The legislation attempts to take betting that bill supporters say already occurs within North Carolina's borders through offshore online websites or local bookies and control them through state licensing, regulation and taxation.
“This is something that we can’t ignore. It’s already here,” said Rep. Jon Hardister, a Guilford County Republican who helped shepherd the Senate measure through the House Commerce Committee in a 12-4 vote. “We need to establish the framework. We need to derive the revenue.”
The measure, which the Senate already approved in August with bipartisan support, must still go through three other House committees in the waning days of this year's session before it could reach the House floor. If it stalls, the bill would still be eligible for consideration when the legislature reconvenes next spring.
The legislation would direct the North Carolina Education Lottery to issue between 10 and 12 interactive sports wagering operator licenses, along with supplier licenses for these operators. Gamblers could wager on college, professional and some amateur sports. Licensees could set up online apps, as well as an in-person betting location within or near a professional sports arena or where a pro golf event is held.
The state would collect 8% of an operator’s adjusted gross revenues. Half of the tax proceeds would go to a special fund to attract sporting events and attractions to the state.
A legislative analysis of a previous version of the bill estimated the combined annual revenue collected could reach $24 million.
Bill supporters have said the 8% tax could be higher.
At least 20 states — including Tennessee and Virginia — and the District of Columbia offer sports betting, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Interest took off after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2018. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians opened on-site betting operations this year at its two far western north Carolina casinos thanks to 2019 legislation.
A collection of Christian conservatives and at least one progressive Democrat opposed the measure Thursday, saying it would create more gambling addicts, disproportionately harming the poor.