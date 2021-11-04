Against the odds, North Carolina sports wagering legislation comes back

RALEIGH — Senate legislation to authorize and regulate sports gambling in North Carolina reemerged in the House on Thursday, as a committee voted to advance the measure with support that doesn't cut neatly along party lines.

The legislation attempts to take betting that bill supporters say already occurs within North Carolina's borders through offshore online websites or local bookies and control them through state licensing, regulation and taxation.

“This is something that we can’t ignore. It’s already here,” said Rep. Jon Hardister, a Guilford County Republican who helped shepherd the Senate measure through the House Commerce Committee in a 12-4 vote. “We need to establish the framework. We need to derive the revenue.”

The measure, which the Senate already approved in August with bipartisan support, must still go through three other House committees in the waning days of this year's session before it could reach the House floor. If it stalls, the bill would still be eligible for consideration when the legislature reconvenes next spring.