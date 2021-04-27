Alamance police agencies say they're improving. Some say not fast enough.

BURLINGTON — After former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the killing of George Floyd, some local activists say they still think there is a long way to go before meaningful change is adopted by police departments across Alamance County.
Although police departments and sheriff's offices say they are making changes, some think the progress is too slow.
Since Floyd's death, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office added a policy defining chokeholds as deadly force. Other policies laid out since last year include the duty for officers to intervene when observing inappropriate behavior by other officers and the requirement to request medical assistance following deadly force.
The sheriff's office also implemented a law enforcement review board, made up of county residents.
"I did not and do not condone the behavior of Mr. Chauvin," Sheriff Terry Johnson said. "That conduct should not be exhibited by any law enforcement officer, and certainly any law enforcement officer that was observing conduct like that should have intervened. I can say at this office, if they didn't, they would certainly be fired."
Lt. Daniel Sisk said the Graham Police Department was in the midst of a policy review for accreditation purposes last summer after Floyd was killed. The department eventually made its policies public because residents were asking about things like chokeholds, which was already prohibited.
Sisk said he thinks Floyd's death led to more open dialogue and increased transparency in Graham.
"The whole George Floyd incident led to a lot of open dialogue with citizens, and I don't know if that's going to change anything with the verdict," Sisk said. "I do know that we have regular meetings with community members and community leaders to try to move forward. We want to be transparent. We want to have the faith and trust of our citizens."
Graham police officials are in the process of creating their own citizen review board. Officials are also trying to implement a county-wide police academy, which would teach the community about law enforcement practices.
In Burlington, police reviewed requests listed in the "Eight Can't Wait" campaign in summer 2020 and found they were already performing most of the proposed changes. Some of those practices the department already had in place before Floyd's killing, such as training that prepares officers who are responding to crisis situations.
Brian Long, the assistant chief of police, said the department is always working to improve.
"This is building on a foundation and just the start of where we need to go as an agency and a community," he wrote. "We are committed to being the best police department we can be."
Quenclyn Ellison, president of Alamance Alliance for Justice, hopes the Chauvin verdict will lead to serious conversations about policing and policies that have a disparate effect on Black and brown people. While she says she realizes some conversations are being had, she feels that sometimes police ignore the important issues related to policy changes.