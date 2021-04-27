Alamance police agencies say they're improving. Some say not fast enough.

Sisk said he thinks Floyd's death led to more open dialogue and increased transparency in Graham.

"The whole George Floyd incident led to a lot of open dialogue with citizens, and I don't know if that's going to change anything with the verdict," Sisk said. "I do know that we have regular meetings with community members and community leaders to try to move forward. We want to be transparent. We want to have the faith and trust of our citizens."

Graham police officials are in the process of creating their own citizen review board. Officials are also trying to implement a county-wide police academy, which would teach the community about law enforcement practices.

In Burlington, police reviewed requests listed in the "Eight Can't Wait" campaign in summer 2020 and found they were already performing most of the proposed changes. Some of those practices the department already had in place before Floyd's killing, such as training that prepares officers who are responding to crisis situations.

Brian Long, the assistant chief of police, said the department is always working to improve.

"This is building on a foundation and just the start of where we need to go as an agency and a community," he wrote. "We are committed to being the best police department we can be."