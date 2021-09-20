Alamance schools need more bus drivers — like the rest of North Carolina

BURLINGTON — Most days, Ericka Jenkins Amedeka is up at 4:30 a.m. and in a bus by 6 a.m. because she loves working with the students in the exceptional children's program, but also because she doesn't have enough people on her staff to cover all 13 buses.

Amedeka is the transportation supervisor for the Alamance-Burlington School System's exceptional children's program. Those 13 buses are a fraction of the district's fleet, and Amedeka's shortage exemplifies the struggles being felt in neighboring Guilford County and across the state.

The district would like to hire another 30 to 35 bus drivers, but knows it probably won't come anywhere near that.

Finding bus drivers has been difficult for at least three years, Amedka said, but the COVID-19 pandemic and shortages in many fields have made things worse.

Money may not be the whole problem, but bus driver pay is notoriously low — $12.75 per hour in districts that don't or can't afford to supplement it. Alamance-Burlington pays more, but starting pay is still less than $14 per hour.

The North Carolina Association of Educators is pushing for the General Assembly to raise base pay to $15 per hour.