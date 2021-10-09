Allegations of sexual abuse at UNCSA are hardly new. They go back decades.

WINSTON-SALEM — Everyone knew and no one did anything about it.

That is the main allegation at the center of a lawsuit that was filed at the end of September against UNC School of the Arts, one of the top arts schools in the country.

Seven UNCSA alumni who attended as high school students in the 1980s filed the lawsuit in Forsyth Superior Court and and also filed seven individual lawsuits with the N.C. Industrial Commission. The lawsuits paint a sordid picture of UNCSA as a place where teachers regularly and repeatedly had sex with high-school age students and administrators ignored and failed to do anything about the abuse.

That’s the refrain that comes across in the 51-page lawsuit filed in Forsyth Superior Court as well as the ones pending with the Industrial Commission. And according to the lawsuits, these students left the Winston-Salem campus broken. Decades later, as adults, they are still dealing with their trauma in self-destructive ways such as drug and alcohol abuse. In some cases, they have attempted suicide. Dreams they once had of dancing professionally were dashed due to the abuse they suffered, the lawsuits allege.