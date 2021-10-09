Allegations of sexual abuse at UNCSA are hardly new. They go back decades.

WINSTON-SALEM — Everyone knew and no one did anything about it.
That is the main allegation at the center of a lawsuit that was filed at the end of September against UNC School of the Arts, one of the top arts schools in the country.
Seven UNCSA alumni who attended as high school students in the 1980s filed the lawsuit in Forsyth Superior Court and and also filed seven individual lawsuits with the N.C. Industrial Commission. The lawsuits paint a sordid picture of UNCSA as a place where teachers regularly and repeatedly had sex with high-school age students and administrators ignored and failed to do anything about the abuse.
Everyone knew and no one did anything about it.
That’s the refrain that comes across in the 51-page lawsuit filed in Forsyth Superior Court as well as the ones pending with the Industrial Commission. And according to the lawsuits, these students left the Winston-Salem campus broken. Decades later, as adults, they are still dealing with their trauma in self-destructive ways such as drug and alcohol abuse. In some cases, they have attempted suicide. Dreams they once had of dancing professionally were dashed due to the abuse they suffered, the lawsuits allege.
Gloria Allred, a California attorney known for her advocacy and legal representation of sexual assault and sexual harassment victims, is the leading lawyer for the seven UNCSA alumni, aided by local Greensboro attorney Lisa Lanier and her law firm. They are asking for the lawsuit to proceed as a class action, saying that there are potentially more than 1,000 former students who are victims of sexual abuse and exploitation at the school.
Although the allegations in the new lawsuits are shocking, there’s something even more troubling.
They’re not new.
****
Cynthia Foster, who graduated in 1997 as a member of the inaugural School of Filmmaking class, still remembers when she attended the summer high school program for drama being told she had to come to class in a bikini. She couldn’t do it and believes that as a result, she was not accepted into the college program for drama department. Foster did get accepted into UNCSA’s School of Costume Design and Technology but left after two years. She returned in 1993 as a member of the first class for the School of Filmmaking.
Throughout her time at UNCSA, it was considered normal for faculty members to be having sex with students, Foster said.
Many of the allegations in the lawsuits center on Richard Kuch, then an assistant dean in the School of Dance, and dance instructor Richard Gain. According to the lawsuits, they were known on campus for forcing young male dance students into sexual relationships and making inappropriate sexual comments in class. They had a farm in East Bend, where they were known to have sex with high school students, the lawsuits allege.
Kuch is now dead, but Gain is named as a defendant in the current lawsuits and has declined to comment.
Foster said she once went to that farm and picked up a male high school student. She never witnessed any sexual abuse, but she could tell that something was wrong.
“I see a very exhausted young dancer in the back of my car as we went back to the school,” she said.
When Foster came to UNCSA, she had already been sexually assaulted at a school she had attended elsewhere, and now she was at a school where sexual abuse was happening around her, she said.
Foster said she wasn’t a victim of sexual abuse at UNCSA. But being exposed to the abuse around her was difficult to process, she explained, especially when the teachers tried to normalize it as something necessary for becoming successful in the arts.
According to the lawsuits, Kuch and Gain constantly told high-school age students that they had to have sex in order to be good dancers.
“We’re dealing with people in power,” Foster said, “who have the power to put you on stage or put you in the wings.”
****
According to Foster and several other sources, the latest lawsuits came as a result of conversations on a private Facebook group for 1980s UNCSA alumni. Graduates would come to the Facebook page to reminisce about their time at the arts school.
Then in February, one former female student who later became a plaintiff in the lawsuits shared her experience of sexual abuse on the Facebook page.
“A faculty member sort of jumped on her,” Foster said. “I felt very protective of her because of what I was going through in my personal life. I could tell she needed a friend and protection in this group.”
The attacks grew, and another former student, a man who also eventually became a plaintiff in the lawsuit, told his story of sexual abuse.
Soon, another student created a separate Facebook page that would provide a supportive place for former students to share their stories of sexual abuse that happened at UNCSA, Foster said.
Foster said she reached out to the male former student, afraid that he might try to kill himself. She urged him to seek legal representation. Foster said she was healing herself from her own sexual assault by helping them.
“I felt a kinship with these survivors because I’m a survivor,” she said.
In June, she watched a Netflix documentary on Gloria Allred called “Seeing Allred.” Foster said she reached out to Allred, who responded immediately.
“I did that because it’s something that should not have been happening, and it’s not OK,” Foster said.
In the midst of the latest lawsuits, UNCSA school leaders have been trying to emphasize how much the school has changed.
Brian Cole, the school’s chancellor, said in a recent statement that the school has implemented policies to prevent the kind of “appalling” misconduct that the lawsuit alleges happened in the 1970s and 1980s.
“Make no mistake about it. UNCSA is not the same institution today that it was in the 1970s and 1980s,” Cole said. “UNCSA has invested in and implemented an infrastructure to protect its community against abuse of any kind.
“In the decades following the time of this reported misconduct, society’s understanding of child sexual abuse, of the impact of power imbalances in the educational context, and the ways in which institutions can best protect minors and create a safe learning environment have evolved significantly. None of that excuses the type of conduct alleged. However, it may provide some contextual understanding around institutional responses at the time.”
****
UNCSA has been here before.
One of the plaintiffs in the current lawsuits made similar allegations in a lawsuit he filed against the school and several administrators and faculty members in the 1990s.
On July 19, 1995, Christopher Soderlund filed a lawsuit in Forsyth Superior Court. The allegations contained in the lawsuit were explosive. According to the lawsuits, both in 1995 and the ones filed recently, Soderlund said that when he was a high school ballet student, Kuch and Gain lavished attention on him, taking him out to their farm in East Bend. Gain repeatedly sexually abused Soderlund and Kuch made sexual advances toward him.
They convinced Soderlund that they had valuable contacts in the dance community as a way of continuing their sexual exploitation of him, the lawsuits said. But eventually, the two men severed their relationship with Soderlund and belittled him publicly, causing Soderlund’s life to unravel, the lawsuits said.
When Soderlund went to several administrators, they declined to do anything about the abuse.
The lawsuits said that even though Soderlund maintained good grades and got positive evaluations, he was not invited back to the school as a direct result of Kuch and Gain.
The 1995 lawsuit roiled the Winston-Salem campus and got attention from the General Assembly. School administrators convened a commission to investigate the allegations of widespread sexual abuse.
In November 1995, the commission released its findings, saying it found “no substantial basis” for believing that the school’s chancellor and top administrators had “failed to act properly” on sexual abuse allegations.
The commission also concluded that reports of widespread sexual misconduct between teachers and students had been exaggerated.
Martha Waller, who attended UNCSA’s high school program from 1983 to 1987, said she worries whether UNCSA officials will ignore these sexual abuse allegations. She said she hopes this doesn’t happen for the sake of the many victims who have come forward.