‘Almost like a religion’: Black Birders Week fawns over feathered friends

“This year was really about highlighting that joy and actually getting people outside,” she said.

In her own experience, Perkins said she has often been the youngest and only Black bird watcher on the community bird hikes she’s joined.

In a 2016 report, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found 82% of birders surveyed identified as white, while close to 4% identified as Black American.

Matthew Morgan, an environmental educator based in Charlotte, participated in Black Birders Week last year.

“It finally gave me a sense that I wasn’t alone out here,” he said.

In the years to come, Morgan said he’d love to see a Black Birders Conference or a similar gathering as an opportunity to build the network, share stories and learn from one another.

“I’m proud of where we’re going in terms of treating diversity within the field of birding and outdoor-related fields in general,” he said. “Even though we do have this week, there’s still more work to be done.”

Perkins said people should know that bird watching skills can be passed down through generations. Harriet Tubman used barred owl calls to alert those seeking freedom on the Underground Railroad, she noted.