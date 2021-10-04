Amber Alert canceled for missing 11-year-old girl in North Carolina

Updated 2:34 a.m. Monday

An 11-year-old North Carolina girl for whom an Amber Alert was issued on Sunday afternoon has been found, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Allison Paige Henderson was found safe, according to the sheriff's office Facebook page. Further details were not given in the post.

Posted 3:53 p.m. Sunday

Polk County officials are searching for an 11-year-old girl that may be in danger, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Allison Paige Henderson was reported missing from of Polk County, the sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page. An Amber Alert was issued in the case.

She went missing from the Green Creek community early on Saturday and may be in the Spartanburg, South Carolina area.

Allison is described as white, 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has medium length brown hair and green eyes.