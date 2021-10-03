Amber Alert issued for missing 11-year-old girl in North Carolina

Polk County officials are searching for an 11-year-old girl that may be in danger, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Allison Paige Henderson was reported missing from of Polk County, the sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page. An Amber Alert was issued in the case.

She went missing from the Green Creek community early on Saturday and may be in the Spartanburg, South Carolina area.

Allison is described as white, 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has medium length brown hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with butterflies on the back, blue jeans and yellow croc shoes, according to the alert.

She may be with 38-year-old David Neil Henderson, who is described as white, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, according to the alert. He has medium length blond and brown hair and blue eyes. They may be heading from Polk County to Spartanburg County.

Authorities from North Carolina and South Carolina were searching the area of Ray Blackley Road and Melvin Hill Road along the Polk County and Spartanburg County line, according to the Facebook post.

Allison is believed to be endangered and anyone with information about her is asked to call the Polk County Communications Center at (828)-894-0187 and ask to speak to an investigator regarding her case. Or call 911 or Highway Patrol.