Americans are back together for the holidays as COVID-19 cases are rising. Again.

Millions of Americans have returned to the Thanksgiving table for the first time in two years, with vaccines and boosters in their arms and rapid tests at their disposal.

But as the holiday season kicks off and temperatures approach freezing across much of the nation, families are huddling indoors at a time COVID-19 is accelerating at a disturbing pace. After steadily dropping over the last months, the seven-day national average in new COVID-19 cases has increased by 18%, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week.

Cases are surging in the frigid Upper Midwest, with hospitals in Michigan — where infections have increased by 67% in the last two weeks — nearing capacity. In New England, where vaccination rates beat the national average of 59%, outbreaks are appearing in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont as immunity wanes. In New Mexico, Santa Fe Public Schools went back to remote learning on Tuesday after an uptick in COVID-19 cases. California is urging residents to not let their guard down despite the state having one of the lowest infection rates in the country.