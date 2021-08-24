'An absolute insult': Robinson storms out as bill to curb racial teachings advances

Robinson took issue with Chaudhuri's assertion the conservative network is driving the discussion.

“For you to call it that is an insult, an absolute insult!” Robinson exclaimed. “You know where my office is, and you know that this task force is going on. When did you contact me?”

When the Republican chairing the committee interjected to stop the conversation from escalating, Robinson stormed out, saying, “All of this is driving me nuts."

Chaudhuri said afterward that he was “taken aback” by Robinson's comments. He accused Republicans of "political posturing going into the 2022 and 2024 election.”

“This bill is in search of a problem that does not exist in our classrooms,” Chaudhuri said.

Robinson later said he found Chaudhuri's remarks “disrespectful."

“He chose to criticize the work my office has done without ever reaching out to provide his input or concerns,” Robinson said in an email.

The education committee approved the measure, which now heads to the Senate Rules Committee before an expected floor vote. If approved, the bill would need final approval from the GOP-controlled House, which previously backed an earlier version.