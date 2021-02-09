An oral drug tested at UNC could be used to prevent and treat COVID-19 infections

The results "indicate the EIDD-2801 may not only be efficacious in treating and preventing COVID-19, it could also prove to be highly effective against future coronavirus outbreaks as well," Ralph Baric, the William Kenan Distinguised Professor of Epidemiology at UNC, said in a prepared statement.

EIDD-2801 is taken orally at 12 hour intervals. While other therapeutics like remdesivir are administered via an IV, EIDD-2801 can be taken anywhere.

"It doesn't have to be refrigerated, it doesn't have to be administered in a health care setting," Garcia said. "It's a pill."

EIDD-2801 does not take the place of COVID-19 vaccines, the scientists said. Garcia compared it to prescribing Tamiflu to someone who has been exposed to the flu.

"It will not offer you long-term protection against infection," Garcia said.

Still, Garcia added, the drug could be very useful in settings like nursing homes where the infection can spread rapidly and have a large impact. Prescribing the drug to someone who has been infected could help significantly curb the course of their illness, while it could also be administered to those around them to help prevent infection.