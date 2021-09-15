Angry over 2020 ballot deal, N.C. Republicans vote to limit Stein's powers

RALEIGH — The flap over absentee ballots in North Carolina's 2020 election resurfaced Wednesday at the General Assembly as Republicans gave final approval to legislation that would limit Attorney General Josh Stein's ability to enter future legal settlements.

The bill, now headed to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's desk following a party-line House vote, was introduced by GOP lawmakers angry about being left out of negotiations last year between Stein's office and a labor-affiliated group that sued state election officials. Republican legislative leaders had already intervened to become defendants in the lawsuit.

The enforced settlement, which ultimately was challenged all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, increased from three to nine the number of days mailed absentee ballots could be received after Election Day and still count.

To prevent what they call “collusive settlements” in the future, GOP members passed the bill stating legal settlements challenging state law or the constitution must be backed by the Senate leader and House speaker when they are named parties.

The 2020 settlement broke up bipartisan legislation approved to carry out the fall elections during the pandemic that had kept the ballot grace period at three days, GOP Rep. Destin Hall of Caldwell County said.