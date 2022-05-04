 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Appeals court: Judges may have gotten it wrong in blocking Cawthorn challenge

Cawthorn Gun At Airport

FILE—U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., speaks to the crowd before former President Donald Trump takes the stage at a rally, April 9, 2022, in Selma, N.C. A loaded gun was found in Cawthorn’s carry-on bag at an airport security checkpoint, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, for the second time in two years, officials said.

 Chris Seward—freelancer, FR27582 AP

RALEIGH — A federal appeals court on Tuesday questioned whether a lower court got it right when it blocked a challenge of U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s candidacy by voters who cited a section of the Constitution addressing insurrection as disqualifying him.

Three judges on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia heard arguments in a lawsuit that the first-term Republican congressman filed to derail the formal challenge sent to the State Board of Elections from going forward.

U.S. District Judge Richard Myers ruled for Cawthorn in March and prevented the board from formally examining whether he should remain on ballots — and the voters appealed. Cawthorn is one of eight candidates on the May 17 primary ballot for the 11th Congressional District.

There's no timetable on when the judicial panel will rule, but the court did accelerate the appeal process.

The tangled case began in January, when candidate challenges were initially brought against Cawthorn by voters in a district that he initially decided to run in this fall. 

The challenge focused on Cawthorn’s involvement in the rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot in January 2021 at which the presidential election outcome was questioned. The voters cite Section 3 of the 14th Amendment ratified in 1868 that is designed to prevent congressmen who had fought on the Confederate side during the Civil War from returning to Congress.

Similar challenges have been filed against members of Congress in other states who have been strong supporters of former President Donald Trump, including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. A Georgia state judge recently heard testimony from Greene but has yet to issue a finding.

Some circuit judges Tuesday raised doubts about Myers' logic and those of Cawthorn's attorney, who said an 1872 law that removed office-holding disqualifications from most ex-Confederates also exempt current members of Congress like Cawthorn today.

“Why would Congress do this anyway?” asked U.S. Circuit Judge Jim Wynn, a nominee of then-President Barack Obama, during oral arguments. “Why would you rather take away a disability of an individual who’s going against the United States?”

The amendment says no one can serve in Congress “who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress ... to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.” The amendment does allow Congress to pass laws that can remove such restrictions.

But any such law can't for all time prevent prohibitions against future insurrectionists, said Press Millen, a Raleigh attorney representing voters who filed formal challenges of Cawthorn. “You cannot simply amend the Constitution through a vote in Congress,” Millen said.

A federal judge in Georgia last month said she disagreed with Myers and ruled the 1872 Amnesty Act didn’t apply to Greene.

James Bopp, Cawthorn's lawyer, said his client “vigorously denies that he ever engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States, the country he loves. But this is not about the facts. This is about the law. This is about whether there are valid claims that are being made under Section 3 against him.”

Bopp, who also represents Greene in her case, told the judges that the Constitution leaves the decision on whether someone is disqualified to serve in the U.S. House with the elected body itself, not the states. In the meantime, Bopp suggested, elections will work out potential conflict.

“In a democracy ... where we have the right to vote and we have the First Amendment, we leave a lot of things to the voters,” Bopp said.

But Millen countered by saying the Constitution makes clear that insurrectionists can't be members of Congress.

To serve or not to serve more milk? NC DHHS, long-term care at odds

To serve or not to serve more milk? NC DHHS, long-term care at odds

A proposed, state-mandated boost in dairy products for people in long-term care on public assistance might seem a small change, given reported health benefits from the added nutrition. However, a proposal to make official an extra daily glass of milk, without designated funding, has created an ongoing back and forth at the General Assembly.

Buffeted by weather, a historic Black town strives to endure

Buffeted by weather, a historic Black town strives to endure

Historic Princeville, on the banks of the Tar River in eastern North Carolina, is one hurricane away from disaster. The town, which stakes its claim as the oldest in the U.S. founded by Black Americans nearly 140 years ago, has flooded many times. Two hurricanes 17 years apart created catastrophic flooding in the town, which was built on swampy, low-lying land. The town also has endured racism, bigotry and attempts by white neighbors to erase it from existence.  Now, with an ever-changing climate, the future is uncertain. Hurricanes are likely to be more intense, and melting glaciers are causing sea levels to rise, making more flooding inevitable. 

From firebrand to fired? Cawthorn's antics could simply be 'too much' for voters

From firebrand to fired? Cawthorn's antics could simply be 'too much' for voters

Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s penchant for confrontational politicking has landed him national name recognition, campaign dollars and a competitive primary at home. He’s brushed off scandals in the past and on Tuesday named people he perceives as instigators. In an Instagram video on Tuesday, Cawthorn said “the North Carolina establishment and one RINO senator” were launching a coordinated attack ...

