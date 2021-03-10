Are the Outer Banks where white sharks go to 'violently' mate? Expedition seeks proof

It's believed white shark mating involves the male grabbing the female by the head with its jaws, in an attempt to "roll her over," Fischer says. Sometimes, more than one male is trying to do it at once, adding to the female's elevated stress level, Fischer says.

The process leaves fresh scars on the females, and those scars have been found on white sharks in the Southeast. That's yet another clue this is the right place to look, he says.

Satellite tags provide clues

OCEARCH has already learned much from tagging and tracking white sharks via satellite, including learning they use the East Coast as a kind of highway.

White sharks are currently moving south, a trek that will take them to the tip of Florida, the Caribbean or into the Gulf of Mexico. Come June, they'll head north again, into the Northwest Atlantic off Canada, OCEARCH says.

A mating cycle that involves the Outer Banks would coincide with the Spring Equinox, Fischer says.

There are months when eight or more white sharks sporting OCEARCH tags have gathered off North Carolina, and Fischer says each one "represents hundreds of sharks" in the area.