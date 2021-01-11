Army investigating officer who led N.C. group to Washington rally

Police in Southern Pines, a community about 30 miles west of Fort Bragg, charged her with injury to personal property over the incident. According to police, they let her off with warnings twice before after she tore down the tape closing off the playground.

Last week in Washington, insurrectionists took over the House and Senate chambers, smashed windows and waved Trump, American and Confederate flags. The riot followed a rally where Trump repeated false claims that the election had been rigged against him and said he and his supporters are going to have to “fight much harder” to protect democracy.

So far, at least 90 people have been arrested on a variety of charges.

Rainey said her group and most people who traveled to Washington “are peace-loving, law-abiding people who were doing nothing but demonstrating our First Amendment rights.”

Members of the U.S. military are permitted to take part in political organizations and events out of uniform. However, there are caveats. The Department of Defense prohibits active-duty servicemembers from sponsoring partisan organizations.

It is unclear if Rainey’s participation went against DOD policy.