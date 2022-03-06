As Charlotte mask mandate ends, some parents think it's too early

Although the boys have battled cystic fibrosis their whole lives, Koroskenyi says the added strain of protecting them from COVID-19 has affected their family in several ways. Throughout the pandemic, whenever one of the boys was hospitalized due to a routine decline in health, the Koroskenyi family would be forced to split up.

“When one of the boys was in the hospital we couldn’t see any of the rest of the family. Nobody came up, and I didn’t leave,” Koroskenyi said. “We missed out on so many fun opportunities as a family because it was too risky.”

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that a majority of the country’s children have had the virus at some point — nearly 60% of people 17 and under have been infected so far, in comparison with about 43% of the country as a whole. Since the start of the pandemic, 970 U.S. children have died of the virus, according to the CDC.

Still, as the world begins its steady return to a new kind of “normal,” parents like the Koroskenyis are left behind to continue their regimen of precaution to protect the health of their children.

“Mask mandates being lifted is a bit frustrating being we aren’t out of this yet,” Koroskenyi said.