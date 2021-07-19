As clock ticks toward moratorium's end, N.C. renters hold out hope

RALEIGH — A federal freeze on most evictions enacted last year is scheduled to expire July 31, after the Biden administration extended the date by a month. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and had fallen months behind on their rent.

Landlords successfully challenged the order in court, arguing they also had bills to pay. They pointed out that tenants could access more than $45 billion in federal money set aside to help pay rent and related expenses.

Roughly 3.2 million people in the U.S. said they face eviction in the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey. The survey measures the social and economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic every two weeks through online responses from a representative sample of U.S. households.

Here’s the situation in North Carolina:

What's the status of eviction moratoriums?

North Carolina is one of several states that enacted a moratorium last year halting eviction proceedings. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has not yet announced whether he’ll extend the moratorium.