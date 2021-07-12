As COVID-19 cases in N.C. spike, officials say it's due to one thing: the delta variant

RALEIGH — With a recent uptick in positive tests and COVID-19 cases, health officials in North Carolina say that the more contagious delta variant, first detected in India, is spreading rapidly throughout the state.

"Where there's smoke, there's fire," said Dr. David Wohl, an infectious disease expert at UNC-Chapel Hill. "The fire is that delta is spreading among the unvaccinated."

Both the average number of new cases and the percentage of positive tests are starting to increase slightly, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases increased by 12% from the last week in June to the first week in July. Hospitalizations have also increased by 8% over the last week.

The delta variant comes as COVID-19 metrics had been decreasing rapidly for several months. Meanwhile, vaccines have become widely available, but vaccination rates have stagnated. Among those 18 or older in North Carolina, 56% have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

What's most troubling is that more than 99% of new cases since May are among people who have not been vaccinated.